Trump’s attorneys told by federal prosecutors that he is the target of a criminal investigation, per multiple reports

Federal prosecutors have told former Pres. Donald Trump’s lawyers that he is the target of a criminal probe.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were notified by federal prosecutors that he is the target of a criminal investigation, per multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Politico and the Guardian and then followed up by CNN.

The investigation is related to the potential mishandling of classified documents, CNN reported.

Federal prosecutors have notified former President Donald Trump’s attorneys that he is the target of a criminal investigation related to potential mishandling of classified documents, according to multiple outlets.

The story was reported by Politico and The Guardian and conservative outlet Just the News and followed by a report from CNN.

An attorney for Trump along with representatives for the former president did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a sign that special counsel Jack Smith — who was appointed to oversee investigations into documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and the former president’s role in the events of January 6, 2021 — is nearing a decision on whether or not to file charges.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider