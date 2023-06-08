Tamra Judge Just Saved ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo

Typically, when it’s time for a cast member within Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise to be shepherded off the show, it’s done so gracefully. Their stories tend to wrap up nicely, with a pleasant little chyron telling us that they are “choosing to focus on family” or “focused on their kitchenware line” instead of returning the next season. For Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, things went a little differently. Judge ended her 12-year tenure on the show inside of a bush, crying and shooing away her fellow cast members, who were trying to help her out of the topiary. She had a chance to smooth things out at the Season 14 reunion, but Judge was let go from the show shortly thereafter.

Three years—and one successful run on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip—later, Judge is back from the bushes, with her head held high (and maybe a few leaves in her hair). She returns Season 17 of RHOC, a strategic move on the part of producers, who also brought back alumnus Heather Dubrow last season to soup up a franchise that seemed like it was on its last legs. Orange County might be the longest-running Housewives iteration ever, but that doesn’t mean the car doesn’t need some gas to keep going without problems. It’s a good thing, then, that Judge isn’t just standard fuel for RHOC; with her back in the driver’s seat, Season 17 is running as smoothly as an electric hybrid—just plug her in and watch her go!

I wouldn’t make all those driving allusions if Season 17 didn’t welcome them. The premiere episode opens with Judge cruising down Californian highways on her motorcycle, hair whipping out from under her helmet (again, perhaps to clear it of those pesky sticks and leaves). And it’s not just hot rods she’s driving, it’s this whole damn show. Judge is back with a fire lit under her ass, like all Housewives should be when they return from an absence. She’s sharp as a tack, responding to producer questions instantaneously with her quick wit in confessional scenes, and is unafraid to stir up a heaping helping of classic Orange County drama wherever she sees fit.

