How long will Dylan Brown be out and how does the NRL’s no-fault withdrawal policy work? All your questions answered as Eels star cops play ban

Parramatta Eels star Dylan Brown won’t return until July 8

Charged with five counts of sexually touching another person

The 22-year-old appeared at the Sydney Downing Center on Wednesday

Removed by NRL hours later, under ‘no fault’ removal policy

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo decided to implement the decision

What happened to Eels NRL star Dylan Brown and how does the NRL ‘no-fault stand down policy work?