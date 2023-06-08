California Serial Killer’s Victim Identified After 25 Years

Humboldt County Sheriff

In 1998, a long-haul trucker named Wayne Adam Ford walked into the sheriff’s office in Humboldt County, California, and confessed to being a serial killer. He had with him a plastic bag containing the breast of one of his victims.

Ford, an ex-Marine, told investigators he had murdered four women, including one whose torso had been found in a stream known as Ryan Slough, north of Eureka, in October 1997.

More remains from that woman were discovered on Clam Beach in January 1998. And after Ford turned himself in, more of her body was found in his encampment.

