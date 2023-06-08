Frazzled Mike Pence Still Can’t Make Up His Mind on Trump Indictment

Fox News

2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence on Wednesday struggled to take a clear stance on the legal troubles of his one-time boss, Donald Trump, ultimately refusing to rule out pardoning the former president should he win the White House.

In a CNN town hall in Iowa the same day he announced his candidacy, the former vice president continued to waffle on criminal matters relating to Trump.

When asked by moderator Dana Bash about the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents, Pence responded that even though he didn’t know the facts of the case, “what we’ve got to have in this country is equal treatment under the law.”

