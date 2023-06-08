‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Recap: Raquel Exposes Sandoval’s Shocking Lies

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo/Getty

Big news, everyone! Raquel Leviss is apparently capable of displaying human emotion after all.

Tonight’s supersized conclusion of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion saw the first face-off between Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Leviss. It was an A+ performance for Madix, who fired off more seering insults than I could keep track of—including some shade at adult Harry Potter fans. (Sorry, but I loved it!) Sandoval double-downed on being gross and did a lot of fake crying. To her credit—if she has any left at this point—Leviss showed about 20 times more remorse than Sandoval in her 30-minute stint than he did during all three parts of the reunion. And Lisa Vanderpump wouldn’t stop interjecting!

But first, let’s get into the “big reveal” that executive producer Alex Baskin and Andy Cohen have been tormenting us about for weeks. It was ultimately less of a true bombshell, rather some clarity about the origins of Leviss and Sandoval’s affair and where they seem to stand now.

