Winona Police Department

The two-month search for Madeline Kingsbury ended tragically Wednesday with the discovery of a body and the arrest of her ex-boyfriend.

“Finally,” Kingsbury’s sister Megan said on TikTok. “We’re glad he’s in custody. He’s not walking around a free man anymore.”

Kingsbury, 26, a research coordinator at the Mayo Clinic, was last seen the morning of March 31 dropping her kids off at daycare with their father, Adam Fravel, a software engineer.

