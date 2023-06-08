Fox Hosts Slam Advice Over Dangerous Wildfire Smoke

Fox News

Despite New York City having the worst air quality on Earth on Tuesday night and that conditions are expected to worsen into Thursday due to smoke from the Quebec wildfires, Fox News hosts on Wednesday criticized those who have suggested that masks be worn and wondered if those affected by the pollution are “snowflakes.”

The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro took issue with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who issued a call to “adapt our food systems, energy grids, infrastructure, and healthcare” in response to the “climate crisis.”

In response, Pirro said: “Other Democrats are pumping up climate hysteria and bringing back, you guessed it, mask insanity.”

