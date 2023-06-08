Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    Fox Hosts Slam Advice Over Dangerous Wildfire Smoke

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , ,
    Fox Hosts Slam Advice Over Dangerous Wildfire Smoke

    Fox News

    Despite New York City having the worst air quality on Earth on Tuesday night and that conditions are expected to worsen into Thursday due to smoke from the Quebec wildfires, Fox News hosts on Wednesday criticized those who have suggested that masks be worn and wondered if those affected by the pollution are “snowflakes.”

    The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro took issue with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who issued a call to “adapt our food systems, energy grids, infrastructure, and healthcare” in response to the “climate crisis.”

    In response, Pirro said: “Other Democrats are pumping up climate hysteria and bringing back, you guessed it, mask insanity.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy