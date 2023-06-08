A viral photo of a double-decker airplane seat design has ignited a fierce debate about farting

Seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to improve economy travel with double-decker seats (not pictured)

A photo of a double-decker airplane seat has gone viral.

The concept, designed by Alejandro Núñez Vicente, 23, first went viral last year.

The internet has a few concerns about the new iteration, the biggest one being farting.

Pictures of the Chaise Longue Airplane Seat prototype, designed by Alejandro Núñez Vicente, first made an appearance last year.

Now, at just 23, the airplane seat designer has come up with his second iteration, showcasing it at the Aircrafts Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, per CNN.

Núñez Vicente graduated from Brunel University London in 2021 with a degree in Industrial Design and Technology, according to LinkedIn. His double-decker project started while he was still in school in November 2019.

This time around, a debate about farting is at the forefront of all concerns.

“Fun for the farter, not so much for the fartee,” read a top comment with over 11,000 upvotes on a viral Reddit post, as of June 8.

Meanwhile, others discuss another obvious dilemma.

“Farts aside, the bottom seat is the only one with extra leg room,” read another top Reddit comment with over 6,000 likes as of June 8.

While many would-be passengers are saying “no thanks,” there are still some takers to the “fartee” position.

“I’d do it. That leg room seems amazing. I knew I’d see lots of fart comments, but honestly, a fart is gonna hit you no matter what,” read a comment on the Reddit post.

Forget flatulence fears, some also suggest that the bottom seat may feel claustrophobic once the top seat is reclined.

In response to the backlash, the award-winning airplane seat designer thinks “there’s no such thing as bad publicity,” per CNN. “People can talk and they always hate innovation in some ways,” said Núñez Vicente to CNN.

“Most of the times when they show you something new, everyone hates it at first, they’re scared of change. But the more you show it, and the more you develop it, and the more they see it, the more they get used to it,” he said, per CNN.

Insider has reached out to Alejandro Núñez Vicente for comment.

