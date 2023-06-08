🔴 Live: Flooding extends over 600 square kilometres after Kakhovka dam breach, says Ukraine

Flooding from the Kakhovka dam breach extends over 600 square kilometres on the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River and the Russian-held left bank, the region’s governor said on Thursday. The news comes as a top bank official said on Wednesday that the World Bank would support Ukraine by conducting a rapid assessment of damage and needs after Tuesday’s destruction of the huge hydroelectric dam on the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Post navigation