Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    🔴 Live: Flooding extends over 600 square kilometres after Kakhovka dam breach, says Ukraine

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    🔴 Live: Flooding extends over 600 square kilometres after Kakhovka dam breach, says Ukraine

    Flooding from the Kakhovka dam breach extends over 600 square kilometres on the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River and the Russian-held left bank, the region’s governor said on Thursday. The news comes as a top bank official said on Wednesday that the World Bank would support Ukraine by conducting a rapid assessment of damage and needs after Tuesday’s destruction of the huge hydroelectric dam on the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy