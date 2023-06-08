Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    After an all-night raid of Ramallah, Israeli occupation army demolishes home of Palestinian prisoner

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Following an all-night raid of Ramallah and confrontations with youths, the Israeli occupation soldiers demolished this morning the apartment of the Palestinian prisoner Islam Froukh in the old town of Ramallah and injured six people in the process.

    A large army force composed of more than 100 vehicles raided Ramallah shortly before midnight and proceeded to the old town to demolish the Froukh home.

    Confrontations broke out with local youths and the Ministry of Health said that six people were injured, including three by live bullets to the waist, leg and arm, and the rest by rubber bullets or tear gas and all were reported in stable condition. Photojournalist, Moumen Sumrein, was hit in the head by a rubber bullet and reported in stable condition.

    At around 5:30 a.m., the army completed the demolition of the Froukh home, destroying it from the inside due to its location on the first floor of a four-story building displacing his parents and four sisters who lived in the apartment.

    Froukh was allegedly involved in the killing of two Israelis in Jerusalem andnbsp;was arrested around the end of December of last year. — WAFA news agencynbsp;

    nbsp;

    ====================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy