Swathes of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed: governor

NNA -nbsp;About 600 square kilometers of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine was under water on Thursday following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, the regional governor said.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said 68 percent of the flooded territory was on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. The ldquo;average level of floodingrdquo; in the Kherson region on Thursday morning was 5.61 meters, he said.

ldquo;Wersquo;re already working. We will help everyone that has ended up in trouble,rdquo; he said in a video statement of the flooding caused by the collapse of the dam, which is about 60km upstream from Kherson.

ldquo;Despite the immense danger and constant Russian shelling, evacuation from zones of flooding is continuing,rdquo; Prokudin said.

He said almost 2,000 people had left flooded territory as of Thursday morning. — Agencies

