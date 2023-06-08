Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Swathes of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed: governor

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;About 600 square kilometers of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine was under water on Thursday following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, the regional governor said.

    Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said 68 percent of the flooded territory was on the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. The ldquo;average level of floodingrdquo; in the Kherson region on Thursday morning was 5.61 meters, he said.

    ldquo;Wersquo;re already working. We will help everyone that has ended up in trouble,rdquo; he said in a video statement of the flooding caused by the collapse of the dam, which is about 60km upstream from Kherson.

    ldquo;Despite the immense danger and constant Russian shelling, evacuation from zones of flooding is continuing,rdquo; Prokudin said.

    He said almost 2,000 people had left flooded territory as of Thursday morning. — Agencies

    nbsp;

    ================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy