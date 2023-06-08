Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan’s defense zone

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;More than 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwanrsquo;s air defense zone over the course of about six hours, the islandrsquo;s defense ministry said Thursday, a sharp ramp-up in single-day incursions by Chinarsquo;s military.

    Taiwanrsquo;s Ministry of National Defense spokesman Sun Li-fang announced Thursday that from 5 a.m. local time (2100 GMT), ldquo;a total of 37 Chinese military aircraftsrdquo; entered Taiwanrsquo;s southwestern ADIZ.

    ldquo;Some continued… toward the Western Pacific for long-range reconnaissance training,rdquo; Sun said at around 11 a.m.

    Taiwanrsquo;s military is ldquo;monitoring the situation closely,rdquo; the ministry said on Twitter, adding that patrol planes, naval vessels and land-based missile systems have been dispatched in response.

    They did not clarify if the incursions were ongoing. — AFP

    nbsp;

    By

