US prosecutors tell Trump lawyers he is the target of classified docs probe: Reports

NNA – US prosecutors have toldnbsp;Donald Trumprsquo;s lawyers that he is the target of a probe into his handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency, in a sign he might be indicted, US media reported Wednesday night.

The notice came from the office of special counsel Jack Smith, The New York Times, CNN and other new outlets said, and gives the clearest sign yet that prosecutors are moving closer to charging the former president, who has already been indicted in a separate case.

The Times, citing ldquo;two people familiar with the matter,rdquo; said it was not clear when Trumprsquo;s team had been told he was a target.

ldquo;No one has told me Irsquo;m being indicted, and I shouldnrsquo;t be because Irsquo;ve done NOTHING wrong,rdquo; Trump posted on his Truth Social network Wednesday, responding to media reports. — AFP

