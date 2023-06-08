These states have the most people who could lose SNAP benefits because of the debt ceiling deal’s new work requirements

New research from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated around 750,000 adults risk losing SNAP benefits, or food stamps.

Under the new Fiscal Responsibility Act, the age limit for work-reporting requirements is now 50 to 54.

New Mexico and Washington, D.C., lead the nation in SNAP recipients at risk per 1,000 people.

New Mexico, Oregon, and the District of Columbia could be disproportionately affected by the debt ceiling deal’s new work-reporting requirements that could lead hundreds of thousands of adults to lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

New research from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a non-partisan think tank, estimated around 750,000 adults aged 50 to 54 risk losing SNAP benefits, or food stamps, which give monthly funds to low-income people and families for purchasing food.

New Mexico led the nation in SNAP recipients at risk per 1,000 people at 6.2, followed by Washington, D.C., at six, according to Insider’s calculations adjusting CBPP’s estimates by each state’s latest population estimates from the Census Bureau. Oregon, West Virginia, and Illinois were all above three at risk recipients per 1,000 people.

California leads the 50 states in terms of the absolute number of potentially affected residents with an estimated 118,000 individuals aged 50 to 54 whose SNAP benefits could be at risk, followed by Illinois at 47,000 and New York with 45,000. Florida and Texas are both estimated to be around 44,000.

These figures were determined based on the number of SNAP recipients in each state during the average month in fiscal year 2019 and do not include estimates on the broadening of exemptions or new limitations on statewide individual exemptions, according to CBPP.

Adults aged 18 to 49 without children could only receive benefits under the current law for three months in a three-year period unless they have proof of employment or job training attendance for 20 hours a week. Under the new Fiscal Responsibility Act, the age limit for these requirements to childless workers is now 50 to 54.

The legislation, which raises the debt ceiling until 2025, expanded exemptions to include veterans, people who are homeless, and young adults recently in the foster care system. Prior to the deal, childless adults could qualify for exemptions of pregnancy or work-limiting disabilities.

The deal lowers statewide hardship exemptions to 8% and prevents states from carrying over unused exemptions for the following year, down from 12% under current law.

CBPP research noted that the existing work-reporting requirement leads thousands to lose SNAP benefits but does not increase employment or earnings.

