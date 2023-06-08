Elon Musk joked that he took ‘too much’ anti-aging formula in response to a viral AI-generated image of him as a baby on Twitter

A fake AI-generated image of Elon Musk as a baby is going viral on social media.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

A fake AI-generated image of Elon Musk as a baby has racked up 4.5 million views on Twitter.

The billionaire responded to the image by joking that he took “too much” anti-aging formula.

Fake images of Musk kissing robot wives and in other bizarre scenarios have gone viral on Twitter.

Twitter users love posting AI-generated images of famous figures and their favorite subject appears to be its billionaire owner Elon Musk.

One image of Musk as a child is making the rounds on Twitter and has racked up 4.5 million views. The picture shows young Musk with his usual tuft of brown hair in a white collared shirt and brown overalls.

The parody account that posted it captioned the fake image: “BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand.”

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

Musk, who regularly engages commenters on the social media platform, joked back in a reply: “Guys, I think I maybe took too much.”

Although it’s unclear where the image comes from, pictures generated by AI platforms like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Dall.E2 have been flooding the platform.

Henry Ajder, an AI expert on the European advisory council for Meta’s Reality Labs, previously told Insider that AI images on Midjourney tend to have “a very stylized, almost smooth kind of shiny, plasticky appearance.”

Another account, @elonmuskids, which is dedicated to posting pictures of Musk as a child clarifies in its profile that they’re all “100% ai generated images.”

Recently images of Musk kissing “robot wives” were spreading on the platform but were quickly revealed to be created by AI. Users were even falsely claiming that one of Musk’s companies would release a product called “Robot Wives” later this year.

One image of Musk dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire, which was created on Midjourney, also caught the attention of the billionaire. Musk responded, “I love it!”

Musk is far from the only public figure to be the subject of AI experimentation. Fake images of Pope Francis in a stylish white Balenciaga coat or Donald Trump getting arrested have tricked social media users with many believing it’s real.

Ajder warned Insider that these fake images “slowly just chip away at our trust in visual media and make it harder to navigate the truth.”

