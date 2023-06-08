Makary inspects National News Agency and Studies and Publications Directorate’s archive preservation workshop

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday inspected a workshop onnbsp;sorting, preserving and digitizing the photo archives of the quot;National News Agencyquot; and the Information Ministryrsquo;s Lebanese Studies and Publications Directorate, which started two weeks ago and is runnbsp;by the French National Audiovisual Institute Expert, Veronique Clavier.

The Director of the National News Agency (NNA) Ziad Harfouch, Head of the Ministryrsquo;s Studies and Publications Directorate Khodor Majed, Director of Radio Lebanon Mohammed Gharib, and the Minister#39;s Advisor for Francophone Affairs, Elissar Naddaf, participated in the workshop.

Minister Makary viewed severalnbsp;photographs dating back to the sixties of the last century, and learned how to preserve and digitize these photos.

