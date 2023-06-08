Zelensky visits flooded region of Kherson

NNA -nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the flood-hit southern region of Kherson on Thursday as evacuations continued after the destruction of a major Russian-held dam on the front line.

Zelensky said he held a quot;working trip to Kherson regionquot; where he discussed the quot;evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion, (and the) organisation of life support for the flooded areas.quot; — AFP

