4 Toddlers—Some in Strollers—Targeted in Wild Knife Attack

Guilhem Vellut/Wikimedia Commons

Four young children and one adult were injured in a horrific knife attack in a scenic lakeside park in southeastern France on Thursday, according to reports.

The stabbing spree in the alpine town of Annecy left the adult and two of the children in a life-threatening condition, police said. Authorities believe the preschool victims now fighting to survive are about three years old.

Earlier reports Thursday suggested that as many as eight children may have been hurt. Gérald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, confirmed the attack on Twitter and said the knifeman “was arrested thanks for the very rapid intervention of the police.”

