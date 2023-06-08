Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mortada broaches developments, bilateral cultural relations with Spanish Ambassador

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammed Wissam Al-Mortada, on Thursday received in his office at the Sanayeh Palace, Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesus Santos Aguado.

    The visit was an occasion during which they discussed the current developments at various levels, in addition to the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially the cultural ones.

    They also stressed the importance of activating and developing the bilateral cultural relations for the benefit of the Lebanese and Spanish peoples.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy