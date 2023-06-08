Mortada broaches developments, bilateral cultural relations with Spanish Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammed Wissam Al-Mortada, on Thursday received in his office at the Sanayeh Palace, Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesus Santos Aguado.

The visit was an occasion during which they discussed the current developments at various levels, in addition to the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially the cultural ones.

They also stressed the importance of activating and developing the bilateral cultural relations for the benefit of the Lebanese and Spanish peoples.

============== L.Y