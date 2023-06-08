UNDP launches report on “The Increasing Role and Importance of Remittances in Lebanon”

NNA -nbsp;The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a comprehensive report on quot;The Increasing Role and Importance of Remittances in Lebanonquot; in a press conference held earlier today at UNDP offices in Beirut.nbsp;The reportnbsp;shedsnbsp;light on thenbsp;flow of remittances,nbsp;their origins,nbsp;andnbsp;their use by recipient householdsnbsp;over the past decade. Itnbsp;alsonbsp;examinesnbsp;the macro and micro determinants ofnbsp;these flows andnbsp;theirnbsp;evolvingnbsp;role amid the current financial crisis.

In 2022, Lebanon#39;s remittancesnbsp;stood atnbsp;37.8%nbsp;of GDP,nbsp;which representsnbsp;the highest ratio in the MENA region.nbsp;In absolute value,nbsp;Lebanonnbsp;isnbsp;ranked asnbsp;the third highest recipient of remittances withinnbsp;thenbsp;region,nbsp;afternbsp;Morocco and Egypt.nbsp;In contrast,nbsp;thenbsp;averagenbsp;cost of sendingnbsp;remittancesnbsp;tonbsp;Lebanon is one of the highestnbsp;in thenbsp;worldnbsp;standingnbsp;at 11%,nbsp;whichnbsp;isnbsp;significantly higher than the global average of 6%, and exceedingnbsp;the average reported innbsp;other countries in the region.

The reportnbsp;alsonbsp;exploresnbsp;the changing role of remittances before and after the 2019nbsp;economic andnbsp;financialnbsp;crisis.nbsp;Beforenbsp;thenbsp;crisis, remittances were usednbsp;by householdsnbsp;tonbsp;investnbsp;innbsp;buildingnbsp;human capital, such as health and education.nbsp;Following the outbreak of the crisis, the role of remittances has changed. They are now primarily used to meet the basic and survival needs of recipient households. These needs include food, rent, and electricity bills.nbsp;Today,nbsp;remittancesnbsp;in Lebanonnbsp;serve as a social safety net for these households.nbsp;In the absence of a well-developdnbsp;and inclusive social protection system,nbsp;remittancesnbsp;are used tonbsp;comepensate,nbsp;in part,nbsp;for thenbsp;losses innbsp;thenbsp;real value of income triggered bynbsp;currency depreciation and rising inflation.nbsp;

Thenbsp;report confirms that thenbsp;steady flow of remittancesnbsp;and other financial transfers (e.g.nbsp;non residentnbsp;deposits, diaspora investments and support to communities)nbsp;indicatenbsp;a strong connection between the diaspora and Lebanon.nbsp;This is an opportunitynbsp;for thenbsp;Lebanese diasporanbsp;tonbsp;channel thesenbsp;financial flowsnbsp;into investingnbsp;innbsp;local developmentnbsp;and recoverynbsp;initiatives,andnbsp;tonbsp;play a pivotal role in reversing development losses and shaping the country#39;s development path.nbsp;

For remittances tonbsp;contribute to development in Lebanon, thenbsp;reportemphasizes the need for an appropriate governing framework to channel diaspora funds,nbsp;more efficiently,nbsp;towards local developmentnbsp;and recoverynbsp;initiativesnbsp;that respond tonbsp;community needs.nbsp;The pillars of such a framework consist of:nbsp;1) understanding better the magnitude and frequency of financial flows throughnbsp;better definitions and accurate data; 2) restoring confidence in the Lebanese economy by improving the business environment; 3) developing transparent mechanisms for channeling diaspora funds into local investments (diaspora bonds could be an option); 4) facilitating and promoting alternative and affordable solution for these transfers nbsp;such as digital solutions; and lastly 5) working on reducing the cost of transfers.

quot;nbsp;Exploring remittance trends isnbsp;important fornbsp;UNDP as they constitute a significant part of the Lebanese economy. The detailed insights gathered from this research provide a clear picture of how remittances are being used and their impact on Lebanese households and the economy at large. Understanding these dynamicsnbsp;allows usnbsp;to create more effective strategies and policies that can leverage these funds for sustainable development and economicnbsp;recoveryquot; Melanie Hauenstein, UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon.

UNDP is working in Lebanon since 1986 as a development partner supporting economic recovery, including working with municipalities to deliver basic services to host communities, promoting clean energy and solid waste management, strengthening governance and rule of law, providing support to elections, and working on empowering women and youth.

The full report on quot;The Increasing Role and Importance of Remittances in Lebanonquot; is available for download from thenbsp;UNDP#39;s website.

nbsp;

=====================nbsp;