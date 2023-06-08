Makary discusses means of media cooperation with WAN-IFRA “Women in News” Program delegation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday received, at his Tele Liban office, United Press International (UPI) writer and journalist Dalal Saoud.

Caretaker Minister Makary also received a delegation representing WAN-IFRA quot;Women in Newsrdquo; Program, including Program Director in the Arab region, Dalal Saoud, and the Advisory Program Director and Program Coordinator in Lebanon, accompanied by Head of the Ministryrsquo;s Foreign Press Center, Mohamad Malli.

Discussions reportedly touched on ways of cooperation in the field of media training and the holding of partnership with Lebanon Television.

L.Y