Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Russian Fighters Are ‘Kidnapping and Torturing’ Other Russian Fighters

    Russian Fighters Are ‘Kidnapping and Torturing’ Other Russian Fighters

    Press service of Concord/Handout via Reuters

    A lieutenant-colonel in the Russian military who says he was held hostage by the Wagner Group now claims the notorious mercenaries regularly abduct Russian troops and torture them.

    Roman Vinivitin, the former commander of Russia’s 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade, was paraded before cameras earlier this week in an interrogation video released by Wagner, in which he was accused of drunkenly firing at mercenaries.

    Now, in a video released by independent Russian news outlets Thursday, Vinivitin is calling out Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin personally.

