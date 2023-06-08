AUB celebrates the laying of the foundation stone for its twin campus in Pafos

NNA -nbsp;Pafos, Cyprus mdash; The American University of Beirut (AUB) celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for its twin campus, the American University of Beirut ndash; Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo), in Pafos, Cyprus. The official ceremony was held at Apostle Paul Avenue, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, former President Nikos Anastasiades, Mayor of Pafos Phedonas Phedonos, Dr. Philip S. Khoury, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AUB, with members of the Board of Trustees, the President of AUB, Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, administrative and faculty members, as well as other distinguished political, diplomatic, cultural, and social figures.

The new campus, named quot;American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo,quot; upholds the university#39;s strategic vision, AUB Vital 2030, as it holds steadfast to its pioneering academic legacy for over 155 years and reiterates the university#39;s unwavering commitment to nurturing a brighter future for the region and beyond, by educating students to the highest global standards and providing groundbreaking healthcare services.nbsp;

Prior to laying the foundation stone, the Cypriot President said, ldquo;The American University of Beirut has a rich legacy spanning over 157 years, it has influenced the lives of thousands of students and contributed to the prosperity of Lebanon and the nearby regions. We pledge our support to ensure the success and growth of the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo in Pafos.rdquo;

For his part, the Mayor of Pafos stated, ldquo;Laying the foundation of such a university with glorious history and long-time traditions, in such a small city is without doubt incomparable to anything Pafos has seen over its modern existence.rdquo; He went on to say, ldquo;Having AUB Mediterraneo part of our new identity represents a promising opportunity with great prospects between Cyprus, Lebanon, and the United States.rdquo;nbsp;

Delighted by the prospect of bringing the excellence of AUB to the European Union, the AUB President said, ldquo;Cyprus has long been part of our university#39;s history. Now, AUB is back to serve the people of Cyprus, enriching the interchange of ideas, knowledge, and purpose between our campuses in Beirut and Pafos.rdquo;

For his part, the Chairman of the universityrsquo;s Board of Trustees asserted that, ldquo;in the coming years, AUB Mediterraneo will engage in joint research projects, and develop integrated approaches to education.rdquo;

Anticipated to welcome its first class of students in fall 2023, AUB Mediterraneo will offer a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. The inaugural cohort of students will be able to pursue a variety of bachelor#39;s degree programs in philosophy, politics and economics; psychology; computer science; industrial engineering; and business administration – management. Master#39;s degree programs will include engineering management and business analytics.

As the American University of Beirut expands its legacy of excellence to the European Union, the twin campuses in Beirut and Pafos will forge a networked environment, eliminating silos and promoting increased interaction, mobility, connection, and integration. The American University of Beirutrsquo;s vision extends far beyond the walls of its campuses, aiming to shape the future of education and make a positive impact on society.

