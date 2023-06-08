Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Pat Robertson, Christian Coalition Founder and Conservative Broadcaster, Dies

    Pat Robertson, the conservative religious broadcaster who helped to make Christianity a central element of right-wing politics in America, has died. He was 93.

    News of Robertson’s death was announced Thursday by his Christian Broadcasting Network. “My dad was at home, surrounded by his family when he entered glory and met his Savior face to face, whom he loved and served with his whole heart, mind, and being,” CBN CEO Gordon Robertson wrote in a tribute. No cause of death was given.

    The network was the home of Robertson’s 700 Club—one of many influential vehicles Robertson created to push his conservative Christian agenda across the country. He also founded several other major institutions and organizations that embodied his values, including the evangelical Regent University in Virginia Beach and the American Center for Law and Justice—a legal group that defends the rights of religious people.

