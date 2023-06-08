General Security: After checking Fajer Al-Saeed’s documents, a non-entry measure against her was revealed

NNA – The Media Affairs Office of the General Directorate of General Security issued the following statement: ldquo;On June 7, 2023, upon her arrival at Beirutrsquo;s Rafic Hariri International Airport, coming from the State of Kuwait, Mrs. Fajer Al-Saeed applied for an entry visa to Lebanon. However, after checking her documents, it was found that a non-entry measure has been taken against her.rdquo;

The Office of Media Affairs at the General Directorate of General Security clarified: ldquo;the procedures for the entry and residency in Lebanon for Arabs and foreigners are exclusively entrusted to the Directorate in accordance with the applicable laws. Those concerned have the right to refer to the Directorate, either in person or through proxy, to reconsider any action issued in the event that they provide data and documents that allow for a reconsideration of any measure taken.rdquo;

============= L.Y