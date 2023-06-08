Melissa Rivers on Joan’s 90th Birthday: ‘She Hated Getting Older’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Handout

The late, great comedy legend Joan Rivers would have turned 90 years old today, and no one’s more stunned by that than her daughter.

“Holy fuck, she would’ve been 90!” Melissa Rivers exclaims during a phone conversation with The Daily Beast earlier this week, before sharing her mother’s apathetic approach to milestone anniversaries. “She never liked her birthday. Which doesn’t mean she didn’t like getting nice gifts.”

“She hated getting older,” Melissa adds. “She hated it once she had to actually not be able to wear the highest heels anymore. That was what would get to her, is not being able to walk as fast and lap people in the airport. And she always used to laugh, she said, ‘I look in the mirror and I say, why is one of my mother’s friends looking back at me?’”

