Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    Melissa Rivers on Joan’s 90th Birthday: ‘She Hated Getting Older’

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Melissa Rivers on Joan’s 90th Birthday: ‘She Hated Getting Older’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Handout

    The late, great comedy legend Joan Rivers would have turned 90 years old today, and no one’s more stunned by that than her daughter.

    “Holy fuck, she would’ve been 90!” Melissa Rivers exclaims during a phone conversation with The Daily Beast earlier this week, before sharing her mother’s apathetic approach to milestone anniversaries. “She never liked her birthday. Which doesn’t mean she didn’t like getting nice gifts.”

    “She hated getting older,” Melissa adds. “She hated it once she had to actually not be able to wear the highest heels anymore. That was what would get to her, is not being able to walk as fast and lap people in the airport. And she always used to laugh, she said, ‘I look in the mirror and I say, why is one of my mother’s friends looking back at me?’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy