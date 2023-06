NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed at his Yarzeh office, the head of Iraqrsquo;s National Security Apparatus, Hamid Al-Shatri, with an accompanying delegation.

Discussions reportedly touched on cooperation relations between the armies of both countries.

Maj. Gen. Aoun also received the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf, over various issues.

============= L.Y