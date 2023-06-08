UNIFIL Head appeals for restraint near Blue Line to decrease tension

NNA – UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Laacute;zaro chaired a regular Tripartite meetingnbsp;at a UN position in Ras al-Naqoura today.

nbsp;ldquo;During the last couple of months, there have been a number of concerning developments along the Blue Linerdquo; he said. ldquo;Despite these events, active engagement has contributed to the prevention of potential escalation and helped maintain stability.rdquo;

nbsp;The UNIFIL head highlighted the breach in the cessation of hostilities, which occurred on 6 April 2023, noting increased tension along the Blue Line.

nbsp;

ldquo;I strongly encourage the parties to continue to avail of our liaison and coordination mechanisms while avoiding unilateral actions,rdquo; Major General Laacute;zaro added.

nbsp;

During the meeting, the UNIFIL chief acknowledged the efforts made by the parties to de-escalate situations calling on them to refrain from taking measures close to the Blue Line that can lead to misunderstandings, violations and increased tension.nbsp;

nbsp;

ldquo;I continue to appeal for engagement in Blue Line talks to address outstanding issues,rdquo; he noted. ldquo;Our efforts need to be forward looking and focused on solutions ndash; getting beyond the immediate incidents and looking to how we resolve them. This is a vital chance to remove sources of friction from the Blue Line. It is an opportunity that should not be squandered.rdquo;

nbsp;

Discussions during the meeting also focused on the situation along the Blue Line, air and ground violations, and other issues within the scope of UNIFILrsquo;s mandate under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and subsequent resolutions.

nbsp;

nbsp;

——————–