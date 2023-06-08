Tenenti to NNA on Kafr Shouba incident: We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along Blue Line that may escalate tensions

NNA – Commenting onnbsp;the situation in Kafr Shouba, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told the National News Agency, ldquo;UNIFIL peacekeepers are on the ground and have been on the ground from the very beginning to ensure that cessation of hostilities is maintained and helping in decreasing tension.nbsp;

We urge the parties to utilize our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings, violations, and contribute to the preservation of stability in the area.nbsp;

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Laacute;zaro is in contact with the parties, actively seeking solutions. We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along the Blue Line that may escalate tensions.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

====================nbsp;