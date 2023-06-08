Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti to NNA on Kafr Shouba incident: We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along Blue Line that may escalate tensions

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Commenting onnbsp;the situation in Kafr Shouba, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told the National News Agency, ldquo;UNIFIL peacekeepers are on the ground and have been on the ground from the very beginning to ensure that cessation of hostilities is maintained and helping in decreasing tension.nbsp;
    We urge the parties to utilize our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings, violations, and contribute to the preservation of stability in the area.nbsp;
    UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Laacute;zaro is in contact with the parties, actively seeking solutions. We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along the Blue Line that may escalate tensions.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ====================nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy