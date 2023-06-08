Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Is In Awe of ‘Beautiful’ NYC Wildfire Smoke

    Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Is In Awe of ‘Beautiful’ NYC Wildfire Smoke

    Folks, is it woke to want clean air?

    Newsmax host Greg Kelly seemed to ask that very question on Wednesday night when he praised the Canadian wildfire smoke covering the eastern seaboard, claiming he enjoyed the odor coming from the “pretty” and “beautiful” dense orange haze.

    With the intense forest fires in Canada suddenly making New York City’s air the most polluted on Earth and the air quality actually getting worse by the day, Kelly—a real-life MAGA cartoon character—let his viewers know to stop worrying and love the smoke.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

