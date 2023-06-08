Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Foreign Ministry summons Ambassador Rami Adwan to the Central Administration

    NNA – Lebanon#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Thursday announced, quot;Following up on the circumstances surrounding the case of the Lebanese ambassador to France, and after dispatching the investigation committee from the Foreign Ministry to the Embassy in Paris, it has been decided to summon Ambassador Rami Adwan to the Central Administration. The French Foreign Ministry has been informed that Counselor Ziad Taan will assume the presidency of the mission as Chargeacute; drsquo;Affaires, as of today, June 7, 2023.rdquo;

