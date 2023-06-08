White Woman Who Killed Black Mom Admitted Hurling the N-Word, Cops Say

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The white Florida woman accused of killing a Black mother in front of her children admitted to calling the family racial slurs in the past, police say.

Susan Lorincz also allegedly claimed she acted out of self-defense and purchased the gun used in the shooting after a previous run-in with mother-of-four Ajike Owens.

Lorincz was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting Owens, 35, through a locked front door after Owens knocked on the door to confront Lorincz for harassing her kids.

