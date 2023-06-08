China’s working on a secret deal with Cuba to set up a spy base about 100 miles off the coast of Florida: reports

Soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region attend a national flag-raising ceremony.

Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via Getty Images

China is reportedly in talks with Cuba about setting up a spy base on the island roughly 100 miles from Florida.

Some reports indicate that the two countries have already reached an agreement in principle.

The Soviet Union operated a signals intelligence base in Cuba for decades.

China wants to establish a spy base in Cuba, according to multiple reports citing officials with knowledge of sensitive intelligence. It’s a move that would follow in the footsteps of the Soviet Union, which operated a spy base on the island for decades.

Two senior US officials told Politico that Beijing is in talks with Havana to establish a base roughly 100 miles off the coast of Florida, potentially to collect signals intelligence in the southeastern US, home to a number of military installations. Florida is home of US Central Command and the missile and rocket ranges at Cape Canaveral, for example.

Negotiations may have actually gone beyond just talks. US officials told The Wall Street Journal that China and Cuba have reached a multi-billion-dollar agreement in principle on the establishment of the base. Officials say the intelligence on the matter, which only recently came to light, is convincing.

Senior US military officials and lawmakers have often raised concerns about the potential US national security implications for Chinese engagement with other countries in the Western Hemisphere, particularly in parts of Latin America but other areas as well.

Looking at China’s deals and investments through a military lens, Gen. Laura Richardson, the head of US Southern Command, said in 2021 that she sees China’s activities in the region as a means of “projecting and sustaining military power.” She has continuously sounded the alarm over the years.

Rep. Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican and member of the House Intelligence and Armed Services committees, told Politico that “the Chinese Communist Party is executing the Soviet Union’s playbook” and said that the opening of a spy base in Cuba could be a clear indication that “we’re in a new Cold War.”

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union maintained a massive electronic and signals intelligence operation, it’s largest overseas site, in Lourdes just outside Havana. Signals intelligence often involves bulk collection of data transmissions, as well as detection of frequencies on the electromagnetic spectrum that may provide clues about the operation of fighters and bombers or the locations of submarines.

The facility was operational until 2001, when it closed down. Though there were discussions about reopening it, it’s unclear if it ever did in any capacity.

China officially only has one overseas military base, an installation in Djibouti that it has expanded since it first opened in 2017. China has long been suspected of looking at other potential basing locations though. The base in Djibouti, which is in close proximity to the US base Camp Lemonnier, has at times been a point of concern and even confrontation but also cooperation.

The Chinese and Cuban embassies did not respond to either The Journal or Politico when asked about the plans for a Chinese base in Cuba, nor did the CIA or State Department respond to Politico’s request for comment on the reporting.

Without commenting on the reports, a defense official echoed a National Security Council statement to The Wall Street Journal and told Voice of America that “on a broader level, we are very aware of the [People’s Republic of China’s] attempts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in the Western Hemisphere.”

“We will continue to monitor it closely,” the official said, adding that the United States remains “confident that we are able to meet all our security commitments at home and across the region.”

