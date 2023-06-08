Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    'Wednesday' Star Denies 'Harmful' Sexual Assault Allegations

    Months after an anonymous Twitter user accused him of sexual assault, prompting others to come forward, Wednesday star Percy Hynes White has decided to address the unverified claims, which he called “baseless” and “harmful.”

    “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online,” Hynes White wrote on Instagram. “Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”

    The 21-year-old actor plays Xavier Thorpe, a principal romantic interest for Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams on the hit Netflix series. In January, Variety reports, an anonymous Twitter user alleged that Hynes White “would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties while I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

