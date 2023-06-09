Sewer Robots Helped a Taiwan City Kill Off Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes

John Tann via Flickr

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 40 percent of the world’s population reside in communities where dengue fever is endemic. About 400 million people are infected by the virus every year, and one-fourth of those cases evolve into dengue fever itself—resulting in fever, headache, rash, vomiting, and other symptoms.

This leads to about 21,000 deaths—all of which ought to be preventable. Unfortunately, there is still no working vaccine that could prevent infection in humans.

That’s why scientists are eager to find ways to cut down on the number of infections—and that starts with the source: mosquitos that carry the virus. In a new study published Thursday in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, a group of Taiwan researchers show the results of an ambitious project to use sewer-dwelling robots to monitor mosquito breeding grounds. The authors say this helps public health experts fight the spread of dengue fever in urban communities.

