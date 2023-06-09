Authorities are investigating the cause of a freight train derailment in northern Arizona, resulting in significant damage to 23 train cars and a shipment of brand-new vehicles. No injuries were reported.

According to officials from Coconino County Emergency Management, the derailment occurred on Wednesday at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the eastern region of Williams.

The BNSF train cars were transporting a range of new automobiles, vans, and trucks.

Phots taken at the scene of the derailment depict extensive damage to numerous vehicles and train cars.

Emergency Management officials are working on the cleanup effort.

There has been no immediate statement from BNSF Railway, headquartered in Texas, regarding the derailment.

The post 23 Train Cars Derail From Freight Train In Arizona appeared first on Breaking911.