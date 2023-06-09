ADL Warns Twitter Against Working With ‘Obvious Antisemite’ Tucker Carlson

Chip Somodevilla

The Anti-Defamation League has warned Twitter against giving “obvious antisemite” Tucker Carlson a “huge megaphone” after the ex-Fox News star used his debut program on the site to describe the Jewish Ukrainian president as “rat-like” and a “persecutor of Christians.”

“For years @TuckerCarlson slyly wove anti-Jewish conspiracies into his show on @FoxNews—attacking George Soros, slandering Paul Singer, and making other unfounded claims. Now the mask is fully off,” ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Thursday.

Prior to Fox News ousting Carlson in late-April, Greenblatt and his organization had repeatedly called on the conservative cable giant to fire the far-right nationalist host for pushing the white supremacist “Great Replacement” theory and peddling antisemitic dog whistles. After the network finally booted Carlson, Greenblatt declared that it was “about time.”

