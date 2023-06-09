‘I Think You Should Leave’ Is Best When Tim Robinson Quiets Down

Netflix

I Think You Should Leave is an incredibly straightforward title for this incredibly surreal show. Each sketch features someone that should absolutely shut up and get out of here. Star Tim Robinson is usually that someone: the guy in a hot dog costume who drove his hot dog-shaped car through a window but won’t admit it; the guy trying to stop his date from finishing all of the nachos; the guy everyone hates because he poured water all over his steaks, which is just gross.

But when Robinson’s not screaming and freaking people out, in his overzealous bids for acceptance, he calms down. Those sketches, in which Robinson tones it down to play a gentle dad, manager, or member of a friend group, are among the stand-outs of every season. It’s not that he isn’t amazing at playing those high-key characters; few people perform with such hysterically manic energy as well as Robinson. But when he lets other actors take the reins, it just makes Robinson—and the show—even more shockingly funny.

My favorite Season 3 sketch, which hit Netflix May 31 (but remains in rotation for many of us), is from Episode 4. This sketch is one fans are calling “Shirt Brother”—a term you won’t stop repeating after watching. The “shirt brother” in question is Robinson, whose character is a doting dad who gets into a completely bizarre, escalating situation at his daughter’s choir concert. It’s I Think You Should Leave at its addicting peak: completely unexpected, with exquisitely, intricately drawn characters that are as far away from reality as possible.

Read more at The Daily Beast.