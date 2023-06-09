‘Deeply Disturbing’ Bodycam Video Shows Shooting That Killed Calif. Officer

Video released of May 2021 shooting that killed California Detective

San Luis Obispo, California (SLOPD / Press Release) — On May 10, 2021, at approximately 5 p.m., six SLOPD officers were serving a search warrant to 35-year-old Edward Giron for possible stolen property related to a series of late-night commercial burglaries that have taken place over the week. As the officers approached the apartment, they provided “knock and notice” identifying themselves as law enforcement as required by California Penal Code 844. After an extended period of time and having received no response, they forced open the front door. Giron was laying in wait and began to fire shots at the officers from inside the apartment. The first shot hit and killed Detective Luca Benedetti. In the video, the department redacted the moment using a black square. It’s followed by several ensuing shots, but Giron is not seen.

The surrounding officers quickly ran down the stairs to safety as Giron fired more shots, and the officer behind the body-cam footage radioed to the department “Shots fired, shots fired, he’s got a gun, he’s shooting at us, all units, all units.” After killing Benedetti, Giron came out on the stairwell and continued shooting at officers.

One of those shots injured Detective Steve Orozco, who was shot in the arm and head. He did survive his injuries but according to police, he sustained long-term effects from that day. Giron took Benedetti’s rifle from his body and continued shooting at the officers from his elevated position outside his apartment. Two officers, including the one wearing the body camera, returned fire at Giron, striking him, and Giron retreated back inside his apartment.

Shortly after, a single shot was heard. Giron shot and killed himself with the officer’s service rifle. Through the investigation, more stolen items were located inside Giron’s home.

