Putin’s Army Bombarded as First Dead Bodies Emerge in Floods

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Kyiv officials said Thursday its forces are moving in full swing with offensive operations against Russian forces, including in Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, after weeks of speculations about whether the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun.

“What is happening now? We are continuing the defense that we started on February 24, 2022,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, said Thursday of the Bakhmut offensives. “A defensive operation includes everything, including counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some directions we are moving to offensive actions.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Ukrainian forces also ran a counteroffensive operation in Zaporizhzhia from four directions early Thursday morning. “The enemy made an attempt to break through Russia’s defense,” the ministry said in a statement. A Ukrainian spokesperson later confirmed Kyiv had conducted operations in the region.

