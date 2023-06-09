Four Suspects In Custody For 4-Year-Old Nashville Girl’s Murder

NASHVILLE (MNPD) – Homicide Unit detectives Tuesday swore out criminal homicide warrants against four men for last week’s fatal shooting of four-year-old Taliyah Frazier as she sat in the backseat of a car at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

All four are now in custody. They are identified as Trey Dennis, 23, Keimari Johnson, 20, and Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Lamarion Buchanan, 19.

The four are alleged to have been in a Ford sedan that pulled up to the intersection where the Chevrolet Malibu containing Taliyah was stopped for a red light. Two of the four got out of the Ford and fired multiple rifle rounds at the Malibu. Taliyah was fatally wounded. Two other children and an adult in the car were not critically hurt.

The abandoned Ford was recovered by police last Friday.

The motive for the targeted gunfire has not yet been confirmed.

This investigation is ongoing.

