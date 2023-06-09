NASHVILLE – An attorney representing the parents of the trans shooter who took the lives of six individuals at a Nashville school earlier this year announced on Thursday that ownership of Audrey Hale’s manifesto and other writings will be transferred to the families of the students who attended the school.

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle concerning the release of Audrey Hale‘s writings and other documents related to the police investigation. Supporters of the parents believe that this transfer of ownership will bolster the families’ claim that they should be allowed to intervene and prevent the release of Hale’s writings.

Hale’s writings are believed to potentially shed light on the motive behind the attack.

In a recent ruling, Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles determined that the parents of students at Covenant School have the right to intervene in opposition to the groups seeking the release of public records. Additionally, Covenant parents, the Covenant School, and Covenant Presbyterian Church have been granted permission to intervene in the case. Their attorneys expressed concerns about the potential compromise of security, such as the detailed layouts of their facilities, if certain information were to be released.

However, following Myles’ approval of the parents’ intervention, the plaintiffs seeking the records promptly appealed the decision and requested a suspension of the case proceedings until the appeals process concludes.

Judge Myles was scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday and determine whether the case will proceed, setting a new hearing date for June 16, or halt the proceedings until the appeal is resolved.

The Metro Nashville Police Department retains authority over the release of the documents.

The post BREAKING: Parents Of Nashville School Shooter Want To Give Rights To Manifesto To Victims’ Parents appeared first on Breaking911.