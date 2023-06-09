Accused Crack-Smoking Councilman Now Charged With Child Molestation

Cranston Police Department

The grim saga of a former Rhode Island city councilman who resigned last month after cops discovered him passed out in his parked SUV with two crack pipes beside him has taken an even darker turn.

Matthew Reilly, a 41-year-old Republican who represented Cranston’s Ward 6, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of first-degree child molestation/sexual assault, second-degree child molestation/sexual assault, and enticement of a person under 16, police said.

The bust comes just three weeks after Reilly was brought up on drug possession charges for a May 15 incident in which a passerby thought they spotted the first-term councilman, lawyer, and youth soccer coach choking in a parking lot. Responding officers found an unconscious Reilly behind the wheel, amid drug paraphernalia, a lighter, and a “white, rock-like substance,” police said at the time. He was booked and released, pending a June 15 court hearing, and resigned two days later.

