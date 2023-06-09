Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    News

    Chloe Fineman Roasts ‘The Idol’ With Killer Lily-Rose Depp Impression

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Chloe Fineman Roasts ‘The Idol’ With Killer Lily-Rose Depp Impression

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Instagram

    Shockingly for a show that’s all about scandal, a lot of people already have a lot of opinions about Sam Levinson’s new series The Idol. Is it as misogynistic some worried it might be? Can Levinson actually write a coherent script? Can The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) even act?! Evidently, the show has already inspired one fan—Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, who just dropped a perfect impersonation of Lily Rose-Depp’s pop-star protagonist, Jocelyn.

    “Does my song fuck?” Fineman’s “Jocelyn” wonders aloud at one point. “Like, music should fuck.”

    Fineman’s impressions of everyone from Jennifer Coolidge to Nicole Kidman to Timothée Chalamet have made her a favorite on SNL, and here, she puts those skills to impeccable use. In addition to some black lingerie that mimics Jocelyn’s ludicrous rehearsal uniform, Fineman also appears in a lacy red robe that she eventually pulls over her face, mimicking the moment at the end of Episode One when The Weeknd’s creepy club owner Tedros helps Jocelyn connect through her creativity through… *checks notes*… erotic asphyxiation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy