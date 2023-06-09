Chloe Fineman Roasts ‘The Idol’ With Killer Lily-Rose Depp Impression

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Instagram

Shockingly for a show that’s all about scandal, a lot of people already have a lot of opinions about Sam Levinson’s new series The Idol. Is it as misogynistic some worried it might be? Can Levinson actually write a coherent script? Can The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) even act?! Evidently, the show has already inspired one fan—Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, who just dropped a perfect impersonation of Lily Rose-Depp’s pop-star protagonist, Jocelyn.

“Does my song fuck?” Fineman’s “Jocelyn” wonders aloud at one point. “Like, music should fuck.”

Fineman’s impressions of everyone from Jennifer Coolidge to Nicole Kidman to Timothée Chalamet have made her a favorite on SNL, and here, she puts those skills to impeccable use. In addition to some black lingerie that mimics Jocelyn’s ludicrous rehearsal uniform, Fineman also appears in a lacy red robe that she eventually pulls over her face, mimicking the moment at the end of Episode One when The Weeknd’s creepy club owner Tedros helps Jocelyn connect through her creativity through… *checks notes*… erotic asphyxiation.

