‘Abhorrent Abuse’ | Ex-NYPD Cop Who Masturbated In Front Of Kids Is Sentenced: Prosecutors

NEW YORK (BKDAO) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a former New York City Police Officer has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a child and endangering the welfare of three other young girls.

District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant’s abhorrent abuse of young children is an outrage and marks a shocking betrayal of the trust placed in a member of law enforcement. With today’s sentence he has been brought to justice and held accountable for his actions.”

The District Attorney identified the defendant as Shaun Frazier, 43, of Brooklyn. The defendant was sentenced today by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo to eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child on March 13, 2023. The defendant must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The District Attorney said that, according to the investigation, the defendant was a family friend of all four victims. The defendant joined the New York City police department in January 2015 and was suspended in 2019 following his first arrest. He resigned in November 2020. Prior to joining the NYPD, the defendant worked as a court officer for 10 years.

In one incident, on September 19, 2019, according to the investigation, the defendant exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl and masturbated in front of her.

In another incident, between March 20, 2018 and June 15, 2018, according to the investigation, the defendant repeatedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of two girls, ages 12 and 13.

Finally, in April 2017, according to the investigation, the defendant forced an 11-year-old girl to perform a sex act.

The investigation began after the children reported the incidents to their parents.

