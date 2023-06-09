According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a recent undercover operation targeting child sex predators resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals over a two-day period.

The joint operation was carried out on June 1 and 2. Undercover agents assumed the identities of 13- and 14-year-old children in order to expose the adult suspects.

The suspects sought to engage in sexual activities with the purported teens, police said. Meeting were arranged, leading to their apprehension.

All 14 suspects now face charges related to enticing a minor through the use of a computer for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.

The suspects were identified as:

John George, 29

David Peterson Moore, 28

Jon Colquitt, 34

Manuel Vasquez, 23

Tyler Reed, 37

Juan Jurado, 29 – a federal agent with Homeland Security

Joshua Jivan, 42

Tomas Franco Valdovinos, 37

Ethan Fillmore, 20

Jonathan Graybill, 61

Ricardo Perez, 41

Abdul Ahmad, 45

David Freidhof, 26

Curtis Schell, 19

The post 14 Alleged Child Predators, Including Federal Agent, Nabbed In Las Vegas Undercover Sting appeared first on Breaking911.