Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    News

    It’s Not Chris Licht’s Fault That CNN Is Collapsing

    By

    Jun 9, 2023 , , , ,
    It’s Not Chris Licht’s Fault That CNN Is Collapsing

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Chris Licht’s ouster from CNN has generated much coverage and commentary. But are we learning the right lessons from his spectacular rise and fall? Based on what I’m seeing so far, I don’t think so.

    A growing narrative suggests the “old CNN” was unmitigatedly courageous and financially healthy, and that Licht destroyed all that. It wasn’t, and he didn’t.

    I should know. I was a CNN contributor from around 2016-2020. And so long as I was criticizing Trump (which was authentic and natural for me), all was right with the world. When I defended other conservative politicians or ideas, however, it did not always go so well. (To be fair, this is not exclusive to CNN; it’s a constant obstacle for conservatives in the establishment media, which is also a lesson anti-Trump conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin is learning on The View).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic beats cramping Alcaraz to reach French Open final

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    El Nino is back, and it’s brought the threat of extreme weather with it

    Jun 9, 2023
    News Politics

    Youngkin says parents ‘know firsthand’ what Trump’s going through

    Jun 9, 2023
    News

    How to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes: more secrets revealed in season 10 finale

    Jun 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy