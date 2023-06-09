Fri. Jun 9th, 2023

    How Trump’s Big Mouth Could Be His Undoing in Classified Docs Case

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    Donald Trump hasn’t done himself any favors in loudly and publicly fighting accusations he illegally swiped classified documents from the White House, with the former president’s own words likely to foil his defense, legal experts say.

    “The short answer is, no—it’s not a good idea,” Daniel P. Meyer, a national security partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC’s Washington, D.C. office, told The Daily Beast.

    In a criminal case, Meyer said, “You want to keep your mouth shut, for a very simple reason: the government bears the burden of proving you’re a criminal.”

