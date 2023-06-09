Trump says on Truth Social that he has been indicted in classified documents investigation

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at his rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump broke the news on Truth Social that he has been indicted.The New York Times and other outlets have now confirmed Trump has been indicted.The indictment is 7 counts, per multiple reports.

Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday evening that he has been indicted in relation to the Department of Justice’s investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents. The New York Times and other outlets have since confirmed the indictment.

“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM,” Trump wrote. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

ABC and CNN report the former president has been indicted on 7 charges in relation to the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents.

This would be the first time a former president has faced federal charges. Trump was indicted by New York prosecutors earlier this year over hush money payments paid to the adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

A spokesman for the DOJ declined to comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider